Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah urges writers to purge society from intolerance, self-righteousness thru literature

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that intolerance, extremism, and self-righteousness are eating into the vitals of our society, therefore our writers and poets have to purge the society through their write-ups.

While speaking at inaugural session of 14th International urdu Conference here at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that we, the politicians, and the journalists, have created a new trend of insulting each other, fighting with each other, accusing each other in the prime time shows of our news channels.

"These kinds of programs are also contributing in promoting intolerance and self-righteousness," he said and added that our electronic media would have to start literary programs so that people may have the choice to switch over to political or literary programs.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that there was a dire need to restructure our society so that such incidents which not only damage the image of our country, but our humanity and the religion, therefore we have to control them as a social control.

The CM recalled that in the past our people used to read books and visit libraries to seek knowledge but now the habit of reading has totally vanished away, and it has been replaced with interaction on social media.

"The books I have read in my life are still in my memory but the material I read on social media do not last longer in the memory," he said and added but we have to move forward to digital age in which we would have to digitize our best literature so that people could take benefit out of them.

Syed Murad Ali Shah invited the arts council and its members to support him to establish and modernize libraries all over Sindh.

He said that it is the time our writers and poets must wage war along with him against extremism, otherwise our future generations would not pardon us.

Syed Murad Ali Shah lauded the efforts of President Arts Council Ahmed Shah and his team for promoting cultural activities in this city which has seen bloodshed, looting and plundering.

He said that the Sindh government will extend all possible cooperation for the promotion of literature and Urdu language.

We are ready to work with all these organizations for organizing literary conferences and promoting poetry and literature to eradicate the atmosphere of extremism, he added.

He said that we are all heartbroken by the Sialkot incident and we have to think about the effect that such incidents are having on the minds of our children. We should all fight together to end such an environment, he added.

He said that we should spread content on social media that is soft and fluent because good and beautiful things are passed on to present and future generations.

He said that with the advent of print media as well as electronic media, media has become powerful but the importance of print media cannot be denied even in this modern age of information technology.

Earlier, addressing the function, Sindh Minister for education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the World Urdu Conference is one of the best in the world for those who love the Urdu language. There is a big festival for which the credit goes to Arts Council Karachi President Ahmad Shah and his team, he said.

He said that all the languages spoken in the subcontinent together have given birth to the Urdu language, so the biggest test for Urdu is languages have connected Urdu. Today Urdu should also be connected with these languages, he said.

He said that today we are facing big challenges in front of the basic elements of the civilization we belong to. Such policies have to be formulated to stop the extremism, he said.

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that language and culture is the most important part of any society and we have forgotten our language in an attempt to become something else.

He said that Urdu Conference will be instrumental in reviving our beautiful past and making our present and future generations aware of the importance of language.

He said that some people tried to learn English in such a way that they could neither learn English nor speak Urdu properly.

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that when Urdu Conference was held for the first time 14 years ago, the situation was not conducive then and some sections did not want to hold such conferences. Yes, they wanted our society to be devoid of civilization and civilization, but we thwarted their intentions, he said.

He said that the International Urdu Conference is no less than an Eid for the literary circles of Karachi.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah has proved by his every move that he is at the forefront of promoting his culture and civilization for the promotion of peace and harmony in the province, Ahmad Shah said.

He said that the purpose of holding Urdu Conference is to raise such questions from this forum so that we all know what has happened to our civilization and society.

In the end, the chief minister was presented with a memento, bouquet of flowers and Ajrak.