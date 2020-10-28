Chief Minister Murad inaugurates Kalidas Dam in Nagarparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday inaugurated Kalidas Dam in Nagarparkar with the storage capacity of 1012.3 acre feet and constructed with the cost of Rs 333 million

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday inaugurated Kalidas Dam in Nagarparkar with the storage capacity of 1012.3 acre feet and constructed with the cost of Rs 333 million.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Murad Ali Shah said mountainous region of Karoonjhar was a catchment area for small dams and feasible for preserving water. It receives an average of 13-inch rain during the monsoon season which provides a total of 111,000 acre feet water, he added.

The chief minister said that in order to ensure utilization of water in a better way a small dam project was initiated. He said the construction of 23 small dams has been completed after the Sindh government started the project of 42 small dams, whereas, the plan for building 26 more dams was being finalised.

He said that Kalidas dam was constructed at a cost of Rs333 million which would irrigate 80,000 acres of land and will reduce the water scarcity in Nagarparkar area.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Kalidas Dam has been constructed on a waterfall located in Gor Dharo village one kilometre away from Nagarparkar and the current water level is 13 feet in the small dam.

He said that 23 dams have so far been completed while construction on more 11 dams to be completed in July 2022.

Among others Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwer Siyal, Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawab Yousuf Talpur, Minister education Saeed Ghani, Minister PHE Shabir Bijarani, Minister IT Taimoor Talpur, Minister Culture Syed Sardar Shah, Adviser Law Murtaza Wahab, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qasim Soomro and others were present on the occasion.