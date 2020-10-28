UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Murad Inaugurates Kalidas Dam In Nagarparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:56 PM

Chief Minister Murad inaugurates Kalidas Dam in Nagarparkar

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday inaugurated Kalidas Dam in Nagarparkar with the storage capacity of 1012.3 acre feet and constructed with the cost of Rs 333 million

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday inaugurated Kalidas Dam in Nagarparkar with the storage capacity of 1012.3 acre feet and constructed with the cost of Rs 333 million.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Murad Ali Shah said mountainous region of Karoonjhar was a catchment area for small dams and feasible for preserving water. It receives an average of 13-inch rain during the monsoon season which provides a total of 111,000 acre feet water, he added.

The chief minister said that in order to ensure utilization of water in a better way a small dam project was initiated. He said the construction of 23 small dams has been completed after the Sindh government started the project of 42 small dams, whereas, the plan for building 26 more dams was being finalised.

He said that Kalidas dam was constructed at a cost of Rs333 million which would irrigate 80,000 acres of land and will reduce the water scarcity in Nagarparkar area.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Kalidas Dam has been constructed on a waterfall located in Gor Dharo village one kilometre away from Nagarparkar and the current water level is 13 feet in the small dam.

He said that 23 dams have so far been completed while construction on more 11 dams to be completed in July 2022.

Among others Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwer Siyal, Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawab Yousuf Talpur, Minister education Saeed Ghani, Minister PHE Shabir Bijarani, Minister IT Taimoor Talpur, Minister Culture Syed Sardar Shah, Adviser Law Murtaza Wahab, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qasim Soomro and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Chief Minister Education Water Provincial Assembly Dam July Murad Ali Shah From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

16 minutes ago

GKMC organizes workshop on medical ethics

5 minutes ago

'PTI govt determined to empower women'

5 minutes ago

UEFA reiterates 'strong opposition' to European Su ..

5 minutes ago

Another two patients loss battle against COVID at ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.