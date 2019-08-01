(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation of the province particularly the development projects, a PM Office statement said.