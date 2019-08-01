UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Of Balochistan Jam Kamal Thursday Called On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:40 PM

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation of the province particularly the development projects, a PM Office statement said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister

Recent Stories

Commissioner for finalizing arrangements of Mohara ..

3 minutes ago

People to get 15,000 free saplings under 'Plant fo ..

3 minutes ago

NA body members express concerns over private medi ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates Plant for Pakistan campai ..

5 minutes ago

8 accused arrested in search operation in Muzaffar ..

5 minutes ago

Establishing peace imperative to attain respectabl ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.