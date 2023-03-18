UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Direct Immediate Arrest Of Culprits Involved In Jhal Magsi Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo direct immediate arrest of culprits involved in Jhal Magsi firing

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of three people in the firing incident in Jhal Magsi district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of three people in the firing incident in Jhal Magsi district.

The chief minister asked the Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi to present him a report on the incident at earliest.

According to the initial report of the DC Jhal Magsi, the incident is an indication of tribal enmity.

While directing the immediate arrest of the elements involved in the shooting incident, the chief minister said no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands under the guise of caste and tribal disputes.

He also directed the health authorities to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

Terming tribal conflicts as a major reason for the breakdown of peace in the province, the CM said "Jirga is an important part of the ancient traditions of Balochistan to resolve tribal disputes".

"Tolerance, brotherhood and mutual respect are also obsolete traditions of Balochistan province that needs to be revived. We can resolve disputes by implementing our traditions.

Stressing the need for taking joint efforts, he called upon the tribal and political elders to play their role in the peaceful resolution of tribal conflicts.

The government and he himself are ready to play their role in solving tribal conflicts, the CM maintained.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Resolution Balochistan Chief Minister Jirga Government Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Classic Figure Skating Trophy attracts 1 ..

Abu Dhabi Classic Figure Skating Trophy attracts 145 talent athletes from 17 cou ..

10 minutes ago
 75 vehicles impounded in Muzaffargarh

75 vehicles impounded in Muzaffargarh

6 minutes ago
 Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

6 minutes ago
 UN Confirms Extension of Grain Deal, Calls for Mor ..

UN Confirms Extension of Grain Deal, Calls for More Efforts for Implementation

6 minutes ago
 Odermatt breaks Maier's men's World Cup ski points ..

Odermatt breaks Maier's men's World Cup ski points record

6 minutes ago
 Bangladesh v Ireland first ODI scores

Bangladesh v Ireland first ODI scores

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.