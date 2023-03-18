Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo direct immediate arrest of culprits involved in Jhal Magsi firing

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of three people in the firing incident in Jhal Magsi district

The chief minister asked the Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi to present him a report on the incident at earliest.

According to the initial report of the DC Jhal Magsi, the incident is an indication of tribal enmity.

While directing the immediate arrest of the elements involved in the shooting incident, the chief minister said no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands under the guise of caste and tribal disputes.

He also directed the health authorities to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

Terming tribal conflicts as a major reason for the breakdown of peace in the province, the CM said "Jirga is an important part of the ancient traditions of Balochistan to resolve tribal disputes".

"Tolerance, brotherhood and mutual respect are also obsolete traditions of Balochistan province that needs to be revived. We can resolve disputes by implementing our traditions.

Stressing the need for taking joint efforts, he called upon the tribal and political elders to play their role in the peaceful resolution of tribal conflicts.

The government and he himself are ready to play their role in solving tribal conflicts, the CM maintained.