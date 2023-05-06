Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo congratulates Pakistani cricket team for becoming top ODI team in world

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ):Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has congratulated the management and the players for the Pakistani cricket team getting the first position in the world ODI ranking.

In his congratulatory messages, the chief minister said on Saturday that the continuous hard work of the national cricket team has made Pakistan the number one team in the ICC ranking.

He also congratulated skipper Babar Azam for scoring the fastest 5000 runs and the fastest 18th century.

"The people of Balochistan have a special love for sports and especially cricket," the CM said adding that the talented players of Balochistan are also performing well in national level competitions.

I wish PCB give the players of Balochistan an opportunity to show the essence, he added.

The chief minister expressed good wishes for the further success of the national cricket team.