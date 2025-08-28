- Home
Chief Minister Of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti Inaugurates Advanced Medical Facilities At Civil Sandeman Hospital, Quetta
Published August 28, 2025
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, inaugurated a series of cutting-edge medical facilities at Civil Sandeman Hospital Thursday, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to health sector reforms and accessible, high-quality healthcare for the public.
The newly launched services include a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine, a state-of-the-art Cath Lab, and a fully digitized pharmacy system aimed at enhancing medical facilities in the public sector healthcare services.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Advisor Naseem Ur Rehman Malkhail, and several members of the provincial assembly.
During visit of the hospital, CM Bugti inspected the new equipments and praised the dedication of medical professionals, notably Dr. Waseh, who left a lucrative position in England—earning Rs 3.2 million monthly—to serve in Balochistan for a modest salary of Rs 150,000 only.
Bugti announced a nomination for a high civil award in recognition of Dr. Waseh’s service, calling him a “true asset to society.”
Bugti also revealed that Rs 1 billion has been allocated in the provincial budget for the reconstruction of Civil Hospital, the largest medical institution in Balochistan.
He emphasized that the MRI machine will operate 24/7 and that the Cath Lab is now fully functional and open to patients.
Addressing concerns about corruption, the Chief Minister highlighted the implementation of the digital pharmacy system as a key step toward ensuring accountability. He commended Health Minister Kakar and his team for their efforts in streamlining operations within the health department.
Sarfraz Bugti reiterated the government’s openness to constructive suggestions and dialogue, but stressed that public interest would remain non-negotiable. He issued a firm warning against political involvement by government employees, stating that violations under the BEDA Act would be met with strict action.
“The government will not bow to pressure or blackmail,” Bugti declared. “We stand with the poor and the marginalized. Quality healthcare is a fundamental right, and we are committed to delivering it to every citizen.”
