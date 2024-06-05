Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan urges collective action to combat climate change

On the occasion of World Environment Day the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan said on Wednesday the effects of environmental changes were being felt all over the world, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) On the occasion of World Environment Day the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan said on Wednesday the effects of environmental changes were being felt all over the world, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a message, he said most of the world's glaciers are located in Gilgit-Baltistan, and due to the negative effects of environmental changes, these glaciers are melting.

He added that the melting of glaciers was causing water to flow out of glacial lakes, putting local populations at risk of flooding.

"To mitigate the effects of environmental changes, we all need to play our individual and collective roles along with the international community, we need to focus on forest conservation and tree planting," CM GB said.

He said the government of Gilgit-Baltistan was taking practical steps, including awareness campaigns, to protect the natural environment and prevent environmental changes.

The CM said, "People should also play their role in protecting the environment and cooperate with the government."