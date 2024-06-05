Open Menu

Chief Minister Of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan Urges Collective Action To Combat Climate Change

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 11:39 PM

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan urges collective action to combat climate change

On the occasion of World Environment Day the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan said on Wednesday the effects of environmental changes were being felt all over the world, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) On the occasion of World Environment Day the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan said on Wednesday the effects of environmental changes were being felt all over the world, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a message, he said most of the world's glaciers are located in Gilgit-Baltistan, and due to the negative effects of environmental changes, these glaciers are melting.

He added that the melting of glaciers was causing water to flow out of glacial lakes, putting local populations at risk of flooding.

"To mitigate the effects of environmental changes, we all need to play our individual and collective roles along with the international community, we need to focus on forest conservation and tree planting," CM GB said.

He said the government of Gilgit-Baltistan was taking practical steps, including awareness campaigns, to protect the natural environment and prevent environmental changes.

The CM said, "People should also play their role in protecting the environment and cooperate with the government."

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Water All Government

Recent Stories

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

5 minutes ago
 Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

5 minutes ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

12 minutes ago
 Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 9 ..

Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..

11 minutes ago
 Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten ..

Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini

5 minutes ago
 World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate li ..

World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN

5 minutes ago
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizin ..

IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing

5 minutes ago
 Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief

Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief

23 minutes ago
 Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi ..

Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997

5 minutes ago
 Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals ..

Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals more ahead

23 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sess ..

President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions

5 minutes ago
 Paolini sinks Rybakina to reach French Open semi-f ..

Paolini sinks Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan