Chief Minister Of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan Chairs Meeting On Security Arrangements For Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 09:01 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan chaired a high level meeting regarding security arrangements during Muharram Ul Haram.

The meeting discussed measures to ensure peace and security during the month of Muharram.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order, promoting brotherhood, and preventing hate speech and violence.

He directed officials to ensure strict implementation of the law, hold daily meetings with district commissioners and police officials,enhance security arrangements in sensitive areas,monitor social media and take action against hate speech, install CCTV cameras and use drones for surveillance, provide necessary facilities for processions and majaalis,establish a special committee to ensure peace and security.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including the Home Secretary , Secretary of Health, and Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan. District commissioners and other officials joined the meeting via video link.

