Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan enforces Zero-Tolerance policy against illegal deforestation, timber transport

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against illegal deforestation and timber transportation during a briefing by the Provincial Secretary of Forests regarding the implementation of the Forest Working Plan.

He emphasized strict adherence to the working plan ensuring no irregularities are tolerated.

The CM highlighted the government’s priority to protect and promote forests and directed the Forest Department to take timely actions for reforestation. He also stressed the importance of implementing the plan transparently and discouraging any violations.

During the briefing the Provincial Secretary of Forests assured full compliance with the working plan and pledged all necessary measures to increase forest cover in the region.