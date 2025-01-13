- Home
Chief Minister Of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan Announces New Rescue 1122 Centers For Key Locations In GB
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 11:14 PM
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan announced the establishment of additional Rescue 1122 centers at accident prone locations, considering the region's geographical challenges
Speaking during a briefing by Rescue 1122, the CM revealed plans to set up four new Rescue 1122 centers along the Jaglot-Skardu Road.
He emphasized the importance of inter district highways and tourist destinations in need of enhanced rescue services. New centers, complete with ambulances and staff, will be established in areas such as Gilgit Jutial, Rahimabad, Jaglot, Naltar, Basin, Bargo, and Chitorkhand, Ishkoman, Yasin, and Gulapur in District Ghizer.
Additionally centers will be set up in Thalichi and Gaddai in Astore, Sost in Hunza, and Darail, Tangir, and Babusar in Diamer Division.
The CM directed the completion of necessary paperwork to include these projects in the next fiscal year’s PSDP, with recommendations to be sent to the Federal government.
The Director General of Rescue 1122 provided a detailed briefing on the department’s activities during the meeting.
