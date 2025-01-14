- Home
Chief Minister Of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan Stresses Achieving Revenue Targets For FY 2024-25
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 06:56 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan emphasized the need to achieve revenue targets set for various departments during the fiscal year 2024-25. Speaking at a meeting on this matter, he highlighted that increasing provincial resources is essential for public welfare and regional development.
He stated that transparency, merit, and austerity have been the government’s priorities from the outset and instructed all departments to ensure their implementation. To make the revenue collection system more transparent and efficient, the province will soon introduce the "Revenue Online (One Link)" system.
The Chief Minister directed the Provincial Secretary of Finance to ensure that all departments meet their assigned revenue targets.
He also stressed holding underperforming departments accountable, urging them to meet their goals. Furthermore, he instructed that in line with financial regulations revenue collected in various categories should be deposited into a consolidated account instead of separate accounts.
CM Gulbar Khan announced plans to convene a high-level meeting soon to review the performance of various departments regarding their revenue targets. During the session the Provincial Secretary of Finance provided a detailed briefing on the set revenue targets and the progress made so far.
