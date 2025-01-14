- Home
Chief Minister Of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan Vows To Address Media Industry Challenges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 06:56 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan emphasized the importance of the media industry during a meeting focused on resolving its challenges. He stated that the provincial government is taking every possible step to address the issues faced by the media industry.
He further announced the formulation of a policy for the welfare of regional newspapers and journalists. The Chief Minister instructed the Provincial Secretary of Information to finalize a media policy for Gilgit-Baltistan, considering the media policies of other provinces, and present it for approval in the cabinet meeting.
The Chief Minister also directed measures to issue accreditation cards to journalists and ensure the uninterrupted release of supplements for regional newspapers, in line with the policy.
