Chief Minister Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur Chairs Key Meeting On Development Plans For Kohat Division
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 08:44 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, chaired a high-level consultative meeting on Friday to finalize the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for Kohat Division as part of ongoing discussions with elected representatives at the divisional level for the upcoming fiscal year's development strategy.
The meeting was attended by members of the National and Provincial Assemblies from all five districts of Kohat Division, the Chief Minister’s Adviser on Finance, senior officials from the Planning Department and officials from the divisional administration.
The officials briefed the meeting on sector-wise progress of ongoing development projects and fund allocations across the division. Proposed new projects for the upcoming ADP were also presented in detail.
Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized that 80 percent of the next fiscal year’s development funds would be allocated to ongoing projects nearing completion.
He directed the authorities to ensure full funding for such projects to accelerate their timely delivery. However, he clarified that new projects addressing urgent public needs would also be included.
He stressed the importance of finalizing new projects in consultation with elected representatives and instructed the preparation of feasibility studies and PC-1 documents without delay.
He highlighted that priority in the new ADP would be given to drinking water supply projects in southern districts and the full funding of all solarization projects for tube wells.
CM Gandapur also urged representatives to submit timely proposals for schools and colleges currently operating in rented buildings and called for focused planning to improve basic healthcare facilities in remote areas.
He reiterated that every district should have a District Headquarters Hospital, and every tehsil should be equipped with a Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
He also ordered improvements in service delivery at existing health facilities.
The meeting also discussed issues related to royalty funds from oil and gas-producing districts in Kohat.
The CM assured that 100 percent of Kohat Division’s share from royalty revenues would be allocated in the next budget.
Additionally, he announced a special development package for tribes and areas in Kurram that have cooperated with the government in maintaining peace.
