Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 1st meeting of Provincial Apex Committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, on Friday chaired the first meeting of Provincial Apex Committee to work out an effective strategy for the protection of Chinese nationals working on CPEC and other development projects in Punjab, and for an effective check on cross-border smuggling.

The meeting strongly condemned the death of Chinese nationals in the Besham incident. Madam Chief Minister said, "We must utilize all resources at our disposal to ensure foolproof security for Chinese experts working on CPEC and other development projects in Punjab." She highlighted, "We are all on the same page to face the challenge of terrorism, which has become a very complex warfare now."

Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the role of the Pakistan Army and other security agencies in eliminating terrorism from the country. She said, "I salute everyone who is striving to protect the country and its people." She added, "The sacrifices of all martyrs and their families in this regard will always be remembered."

Madam Chief Minister emphasized, "The world recognized the usefulness of the National Action Plan formulated after the APS tragedy. However, it needs to be upgraded and made more effective by removing the existing loopholes."

She emphasized the need to further upgrade the security apparatus with the use of the latest technology, AI tools, best training, modern weaponry, and intelligence gathering techniques.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "Terrorism has different manifestations. Ending religious extremism and terrorism is a bigger challenge." She added, "Political fascism has also taken the form of terrorism." She pointed out how the whole world saw the results of political terrorism on May 9. A so-called political party did what TTP could not do, she added.

Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "As a politician, despite going through bad situations and difficulties, she never even thought of an incident like May 9."

The Chief Minister said, "When it comes to Pakistan, everything else fades into the background." She added, "Investors are reluctant to invest due to the uncertainty and volatility created by the incidents of May 9." She declared the eradication of terrorism essential for economic recovery and national prosperity.

The Chief Minister briefed the Apex Committee that it has been decided to create 24/7 checkpoints at the provincial borders to check terrorism and smuggling. She said, "We cannot keep the roads open for terrorists and smugglers."

Madam Chief Minister highlighted the need to offer a viable solution against the brainwashing of youth through social media. She said, "A bill is being enacted to protect national interests on social media." She added, "The establishment of special speedy trial courts is also being considered to try crimes against women and children, electricity theft, and environmental pollution."

Corps Commander Lahore, Lieutenant General Syed Amir Raza, said on the occasion, "Effective measures are being taken to deal with the menace of terrorism in Punjab." He added, "Collaboration and cooperation with civilian law enforcement agencies will continue for the eradication of terrorism."

The Corps Commander Lahore appreciated the commendable work of CTD and other institutions in this regard. He acknowledged, "Punjab is also facing another challenge of illegally residing foreigners."

Corps Commander Lahore, Lieutenant General Syed Amir Raza, and other top military officers attended the meeting. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, IG Police, and other related officers were also present at the meeting.