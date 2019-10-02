UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Of Punjab Meets Ambassador Of The State Of Qatar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:12 PM

His Excellency Mr. Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister of Punjab met with His Excellency Mr. Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019) His Excellency Mr. Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister of Punjab met with His Excellency Mr. Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various fields were discussed and the Qatari Ambassador expressed the interest of the State of Qatar in investing in agriculture, livestock and housing sectors.

Punjab Chief Minister assured that the Province is Ideal for investment and that foreign investors are being given special incentives to invest in the province. He also mentioned the special economic zones that are being set up there and assured that Qatar’s investors can use investment facilities provided there.

He added that Punjab is an agricultural province and there are innumerable investment opportunities in agriculture, livestock and housing sectorsand that Punjab’s doors are open to Qatari investors and all facilities will be provided to them under one roof.

For his part, Ambassador of the State of Qatar said that his country is looking forward to invest in agriculture, livestock and housing sectors in Punjab and will try to benefit from the investment opportunities available there. The State of Qatar will also continue to contribute to the betterment of the social sector of Punjab.

At the end of the meeting His Excellency Ambassador of the State of Qatar extended an invitation to the Punjab Chief Minister to visit the State of Qatar.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Investment Board and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

