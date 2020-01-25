Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar for adopting Zainab Alert Bill in principle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that provincial government has decided to implement Zainab Alert Bill in principle.In his message on social media Usman Buzdar said that the incidents of child abuse are always painful and in order to ensure safety of children the government has decided to implement the Zainab Alert Bill.He said that it is our mission to provide a safe environment for the children.