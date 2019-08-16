UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah Orders Immediate Fumigation In Karachi

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah orders immediate fumigation in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the concerned departments to ensure urgent fumigation, with due care towards public safety, across Karachi and Hyderabad so as to avert any possible outbreak of diseases.

Taking stern notice of the public complaints, he on Friday urged health and sanitation departments to immediately start with disinfestation exercise across the two largest cities of the province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also urged the concerned authorities to keep him updated about the pace of exercise and also to ensure that it is not hindered in any manner or under any pretext.

It was only a few days prior to holidays including weekend followed by festival of Eid ul Azha and Independence Day celebration that Director General of Health, Sindh had ordered for proper arrangements to start with fumigation against dengue and malaria after Eid holidays.

