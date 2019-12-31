Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad felicitates nation on eve of new year

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad felicitating the masses on eve of New Year 2020 here Tuesday sounded extremely hopeful that nation would witness strengthening of democracy in the coming months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad felicitating the masses on eve of New Year 2020 here Tuesday sounded extremely hopeful that nation would witness strengthening of democracy in the coming months.

"It would equally be a year of stability and prosperity," Shah was quoted to have said in a statement issued by CM House.

Syed Murad Ali passionately appealed to the citizens to realize their responsibilities towards the country and their fellow countrymen.

With regard to celebrations envisaged for new year night, he said this was right of people who, however, need to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to others.

"Aerial firing is recorded to cause loss of lives of unassuming individuals including children every year on an occasion when they may anxiously looking forward to a new year," said Shah.

He also hoped that merry makers would take into stock the severe implications of noise pollution caused due to incessant haunting of horn and music played in high pitch.