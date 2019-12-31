UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Of Sindh, Syed Murad Felicitates Nation On Eve Of New Year

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:10 PM

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad felicitates nation on eve of new year

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad felicitating the masses on eve of New Year 2020 here Tuesday sounded extremely hopeful that nation would witness strengthening of democracy in the coming months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad felicitating the masses on eve of New Year 2020 here Tuesday sounded extremely hopeful that nation would witness strengthening of democracy in the coming months.

"It would equally be a year of stability and prosperity," Shah was quoted to have said in a statement issued by CM House.

Syed Murad Ali passionately appealed to the citizens to realize their responsibilities towards the country and their fellow countrymen.

With regard to celebrations envisaged for new year night, he said this was right of people who, however, need to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to others.

"Aerial firing is recorded to cause loss of lives of unassuming individuals including children every year on an occasion when they may anxiously looking forward to a new year," said Shah.

He also hoped that merry makers would take into stock the severe implications of noise pollution caused due to incessant haunting of horn and music played in high pitch.

Related Topics

Sindh Firing Chief Minister Music Democracy May 2020

Recent Stories

Australia’s Fox Sports announces new Test team

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Names Russian Economy Stability ..

20 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

20 minutes ago

Shelter homes established in Lakki Marwat, Hangu

20 minutes ago

Trees to disappear in Chitral after 30 years' if ..

20 minutes ago

Advent of new year to usher in further strengtheni ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.