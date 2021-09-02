Chief Minister offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of veteran politician Sardar Ataullah Mengal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of veteran politician Sardar Ataullah Mengal.

In his condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to his son Sardar Akhtar Mengal and other members of the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Late Sardar Ata Ullah Mengal was a statesman who enjoyed a unique political stature in the country, the CM added.