Chief Minister offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited the residence of Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Adnan Jan in Rawalpindi and extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of the MPA's sister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited the residence of Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Adnan Jan in Rawalpindi and extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of the MPA's sister.

The chief minister offered Fateha for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant patience to the bereaved family and rest the departed soul in eternal peace.