Chief Minister Offers Condolences Over Loss Of Lives Due To Rains

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:19 PM

Chief Minister offers condolences over loss of lives due to rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to heavy rains in Punjab and other provinces.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased.

He also condoled over the loss of lives in various incidents of electrocution and collapse of roofs.

The CM prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

