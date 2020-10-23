Chief Minister offers condolences to journalist

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the brother of Sardar Khan Niazi, chairman Daily Pakistan Islamabad, Rose News and Daily The Patriot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the brother of Sardar Khan Niazi, chairman Daily Pakistan Islamabad, Rose news and Daily The Patriot.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.