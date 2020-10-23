UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Offers Condolences To Journalist

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:45 PM

Chief Minister offers condolences to journalist

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the brother of Sardar Khan Niazi, chairman Daily Pakistan Islamabad, Rose News and Daily The Patriot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the brother of Sardar Khan Niazi, chairman Daily Pakistan Islamabad, Rose news and Daily The Patriot.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

46 minutes ago

PTI leader pledges support to Kashmiris

58 seconds ago

France to Strengthen State Employees' Protection A ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 23 Oct 2020

1 minute ago

Nusrat Bhutto's 9th death anniversary observed

1 minute ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.