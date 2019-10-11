Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood advisor visits PHA office

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood Friday visited the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) office here to review arrangements regarding cleanliness and beautification of the city.

During his visit, Asif Mehmood directed for making effective arrangements to beautify the walled city and other areas by planting more saplings.

He said that the entry and exit points of provincial capital should be decorated with beautiful plants, adding that tree plantation campaign would continue to make the city clean and green.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani briefed the advisor about steps being taken for beautification of the city.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeshan Rasheed, Director (Headquarters) Mudasar Ijaz and other officials were also present.