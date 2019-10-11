UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister On Horticulture And Tourism Asif Mehmood Advisor Visits PHA Office

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood advisor visits PHA office

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood Friday visited the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) office here to review arrangements regarding cleanliness and beautification of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood Friday visited the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) office here to review arrangements regarding cleanliness and beautification of the city.

During his visit, Asif Mehmood directed for making effective arrangements to beautify the walled city and other areas by planting more saplings.

He said that the entry and exit points of provincial capital should be decorated with beautiful plants, adding that tree plantation campaign would continue to make the city clean and green.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani briefed the advisor about steps being taken for beautification of the city.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeshan Rasheed, Director (Headquarters) Mudasar Ijaz and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit

Recent Stories

The upcoming Camon 12 Air is the most anticipated ..

13 minutes ago

Turkey to Take Custody of Kurdish-Held IS Militant ..

1 minute ago

Traffic Accident in Iraq Kills 8 People, Injures 3 ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Back Any Efforts Aimed at Achieving Peac ..

1 minute ago

PM to leave for one day official visit to KSA, Ira ..

1 minute ago

Roundtable Conference at NUST Centre for Internati ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.