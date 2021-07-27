Chief Minister opens CVE, CTD training school blocks at CTD headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated counter-violent extremism (CVE) and counter-terrorism department (CTD) training schools blocks during his visit to the CTD headquarters, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated counter-violent extremism (CVE) and counter-terrorism department (CTD) training schools blocks during his visit to the CTD headquarters, here on Tuesday.

He also inaugurated the CTD helpline (0800-11111) and inspected different sections.

The chief minister announced recruitment on new posts, provision of land for the CTD headquarters in 10 different districts to construct the field offices. The roads will be constructed on a priority basis to approach the headquarters and the CTD would also be provided drone, GSM locator, sniping rifles and other equipment, along with setting up of a bomb disposal unit to fight terrorism.

He distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the officers for showing exemplary performance and announced two-month salary as honorarium for the CTD force.

He also attended a mock operation against terrorists and commandos' firing skills at the firing range.

The CM, IG Police and Principal Secretary to CM also practised shooting on the occasion.

The CM appreciated the strong role, played by the CTD in combating terrorism, adding that it busted the network involved in terrorism in Lahore and the criminals had been brought to book.

Earlier, the CM was presented guard of honor by a smartly-turned-out contingent of the CTD. He also planted a sampling and was briefed by Additional IG CTD about departmental performance.

ACS (Home) and others were also present.