Chief Minister opens various development project during DG Khan tribal areas visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated and laid the foundation-stone of various development schemes during his visit to Fazla Kuch and Barthi in the tribal area of Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan on Friday.

He laid the foundation-stone of upgradation of basic health unit (BHU) to the rural health centre in Fazla Kuch and inaugurated arazi record centre, according to a handout issued here.

The CM also announced construction of four small dams in Koh-e-Suleman area and inaugurated the schools' solarisation programme to convert 1,066 DG Khan schools to solar energy. The CM also laid the foundation stone of the sports stadium project, inaugurated Rescue 1122 motorbike ambulance service for Koh-e-Suleman, water filtration plant, up-gradation of boys high school to higher secondary level and anti-polio drive.

During his visit to Barthi, the CM launched Rescue 1122 motorbike ambulance service and announced upgradation of government boys high school to higher secondary level. He also inaugurated an arazi record centre and conversion of 55 schools to solar energy. He announced that girls students have been provided with a van to solve their transport issue.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said that 75 per cent work of 35-km long Musakhel-Taunsa Road, at the cost of Rs 2.

75 billion, has been completed. This vital link would improve road connectivity between Punjab and Balochistan, he added. The government has expanded the development process to backward and remote areas. The localities, where past rulers never set foot, are enjoying the fruits of development today; he stated and announced developing quality education institutions in tribal areas along with improving the healthcare facilities.

Usman Buzdar also attended a local gathering of notables and tribal elders and issued directions on the applications of locals who brought their complaints into the notice of the CM. The destiny of all people of the province would be changed and they would not be deceived like the past rulers, he added. "The past rulers did not set foot to this backward area of DG Khan but I believe in performance rather than showing political gimmickry like the past rulers," the CM added. He said that the time has come to transform remote hinterlands and "I am personally monitoring every development project of the backward areas." Unlike the past, development projects are being devised in consultation with the elected representatives, he said. "You are my pride and I will always uphold your respect and honour because public service runs in my blood," the CM added.