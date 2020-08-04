UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Orders Action Against Price-hike, Hoarding

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:15 PM

Chief Minister orders action against price-hike, hoarding

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the departments and authorities concerned to launch an effective campaign against artificial price-hike and hoarding by activating price control committees at district level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the departments and authorities concerned to launch an effective campaign against artificial price-hike and hoarding by activating price control committees at district level.

In a circular ISSUED to THE provincial minister and head of price control taskforce Aslam Iqbal and chief secretary, the CM said that the price control committees be activated and provision of essential items be ensured at fixed rates.

He directed the district price control committees to keep vigilance of the essential items' rates, saying that a the hoarders should be taken to task.

Similarly, the price control task force should take effective steps to resolve the issue of artificial price-hike.

The CM reiterated that people could not be left at the mercy of hoarders and added that any negligence would not be tolerated.

Usman Buzdar said he would personally monitor steps against price-hike, hoarding and profiteering.

as these are an enemy of society as well as the law, he said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the provincial price control task force was called to review the steps for providing relief to the masses.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Price Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

11 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

2 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

2 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.