Chief Minister orders action against price-hike, hoarding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the departments and authorities concerned to launch an effective campaign against artificial price-hike and hoarding by activating price control committees at district level.

In a circular ISSUED to THE provincial minister and head of price control taskforce Aslam Iqbal and chief secretary, the CM said that the price control committees be activated and provision of essential items be ensured at fixed rates.

He directed the district price control committees to keep vigilance of the essential items' rates, saying that a the hoarders should be taken to task.

Similarly, the price control task force should take effective steps to resolve the issue of artificial price-hike.

The CM reiterated that people could not be left at the mercy of hoarders and added that any negligence would not be tolerated.

Usman Buzdar said he would personally monitor steps against price-hike, hoarding and profiteering.

as these are an enemy of society as well as the law, he said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the provincial price control task force was called to review the steps for providing relief to the masses.