Chief Minister Orders Action Against Sale/purchase Of Sacrificial Animals In Cities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 10:17 PM

Chief Minister orders action against sale/purchase of sacrificial animals in cities

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the administrations and police to stop the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the cities limits besides strict enforcement of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the administrations and police to stop the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the cities limits besides strict enforcement of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid-ul-Azha.

In a statement issued here, he said that no one would be allowed to violate the SOPs.

The CM said that legal action be taken against those involved in buying and selling of sacrificial animals in urban areas without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

