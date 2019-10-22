UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Orders Best Medical Facilities For Nawaz Sharif

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:32 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities and departments concerned that the best medical treatment facilities be provided to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities and departments concerned that the best medical treatment facilities be provided to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital.

He issued the directions to the Health Department authorities and the administration of Services Hospital to provide the best treatment facilities to ailing Nawaz Sharif, said a handout issued here.

The process of consultation with his personal physician should be continued, he added.

