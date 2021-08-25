Chief Minister orders building floating jetties, passenger sheds at Baba, Bhit, Mubarak Goth

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday announced to construct three floating jetties passenger sheds at Baba, Bit Islands and Mubarak village at a cost of Rs 250.561 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday announced to construct three floating jetties passenger sheds at Baba, Bit Islands and Mubarak village at a cost of Rs 250.561 million.

Addressing a reception hosted by fishermen leader Hussain Aslam Bhatti for him at Bhit Island, he said "I am working on a scheme to construct a bridge connecting all three islands, Bhit, Baba and Shams Peer with the city." The program was attended by a large number of fishermen of the area.

The CM was accompanied by provincial Ministers Nasir Shah, Bari Pitafi, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistants, Liaqat Askani, Asif Khan, MNA Qadir Mandokhel, PPP leader Humayn Khan, Commissioner Karachi and DIG Karachi and others.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he has close association with fishermen. "My village is located near Manchhar Lake where hundreds of fishermen are living on the boats and on its banks," he said and added, therefore he personally know about fishermen.

He said that he was also exploring ways and means to filter the water of Manchhar lake which has been polluted with the flow of affluent and brackish water drains out from crops.

The CM announced to construct three floating jetties and passengers' sheds - at Bhit and Baba islands and at Mubarak village. "We have allocated Rs 250.561 million and the scheme will be executed by the local government department," he said and directed Minister Local Government Nasir Shah to start work on the scheme and complete it by the end of this year.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he has also approved schemes worth Rs 600 millions including drainage, water supply, brick roads for twin Islands, Baba and Bhit, Shampir and Saulehabad.

On the demand of the fishermen, the chief minister vowed to consider installation of RO plant at Bhit.

The fishermen told the chief minister that the lease of their villages had expired, therefore they requested for a fresh lease. At this, the chief minister directed the commissioner to get it done, if it has expired or issue a fresh one through the board of Revenue.

The fishermen told the chief minister that Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto had visited Bhit and had announced to establish a playground on the Island but that she could do so because soon after her government was removed.

At this Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the announcement for the playground was made by his great leader and her promise at any cost would be fulfilled.

The schemes he announced to construct brick roads in six union councils include UC-41 to UC 46 of DMC Kiamari for Rs 99.35 million. Improvement of water supply and installation of sewerage lines and paver blocks in UC-40 and UC-42 of DMC Kiamarti for Rs140 million, Construction of roads, drains work and paver blocks at UC-41 Bhit, Baba, Shamspir, Younisabad, Salehabad Islands for Rds 150 million. Laying Paver RCC Sewerage Pipe Lines and CC flooring and cleaning of Nullahs at UC-44, 55 and UC-46 for Rs 99.3 million. Lying of water supply Lines at PRC Tower Gold Line, M.A Jinnah Road, DMC Kiamari for Rs 99.1 million.

The chief minister said that he has planned to construct a bridge to connect all the Islands of DMC Kiamari with the main roads so that people could travel on vehicles. "This bridge is at the planning stage and In Sha Allah the plan would be materialized," he assured.

The chief minister asked the fishermen if they were vaccinated- most of them replied in negative and said all the day long they remained busy in fishing, therefore they could not have got them vaccinated.

The CM directed commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh to arrange a vaccinated Unit in a Boat and keep the boat moving from one Island to the other and vaccinated their entire eligible population.

Earlier, in the boat in which the CM Sindh sailed to the Island, project Director Khalid Mansoor briefed the chief minister about the scheme of DMC Kiamari already approved in ADP. The chief minister announced Rs600 million schemes as were demanded by the local fishermen.

Syed Murad Ali Shah after attending the reception visited an under construction jetty and directed the PD Khalid Mansoor to complete it at the earliest.