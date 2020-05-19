UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Orders Chemical Sprays At All Bus Terminals In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:05 PM

Chief Minister orders chemical sprays at all bus terminals in peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has ordered fumigation and chemical sprays at all terminals of public transport across the provinces to keep the people protected against coronavirus.

The emergency service Rescue-1122 has started carrying out chlorine and other anti-germ spray at the terminals in the provincial capital and other districts of the province, said an official.

He said that after lifting of ban by the government on public transport the people have started purchasing tickets to reach their natives towns for Eid festivities, adding that spray were being carried out to protect commuters from spread of infectious coronavirus.

He said that Rescue-1122 used 5,000 liters chlorine, bleach and other chemicals for fumigation purpose in provincial capital. The spray was also carried out at congested places like markets, bazaars, and other public places within city for protection of masses.

The chief minister said protection of lives from coronavirus was top priority of the government and all available resources would be utilized in this regard.

