UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Orders Competing Drainage Project In Cities' Low-laying Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:44 PM

Chief Minister orders competing drainage project in cities' low-laying areas

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for completing a drainage project in low-lying areas on an emergent basis, keeping in view rains in Lahore, Faisalabad and other cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for completing a drainage project in low-lying areas on an emergent basis, keeping in view rains in Lahore, Faisalabad and other cities.

The CM directed the commissioners of the divisional administrations and WASA officials to utilise all-out resources for improving drainage facility in low-lying areas.

He said that all necessary machinery should be utilized for ensuring completing the drainage work in minimum possible time. He asked WASA officials and administrative officers to complete the drainage work under their supervision.

He ordered for ensuring implementation of the water drainage plans and keeping traffic flow smooth through effective traffic management. He said that citizens should not face any traffic difficulties.

Usman Buzdar ordered the officials concerned to submit a report to the CM office after completing the project.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Water Traffic All Rains Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 LPG price increases by Rs112.5 per 11.8-kg cylinde ..

LPG price increases by Rs112.5 per 11.8-kg cylinder

2 minutes ago
 Mir hits hat-trick to send Spain into Olympic semi ..

Mir hits hat-trick to send Spain into Olympic semi with Japan

2 minutes ago
 7-day long anti-polio drive begins in Peshawar

7-day long anti-polio drive begins in Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 AJK President terms late Sardar Ibrahim Khan a tra ..

AJK President terms late Sardar Ibrahim Khan a trailblazer leader of Kashmir fre ..

4 minutes ago
 Weightlifter El-Bakh wins Qatar's first Olympic go ..

Weightlifter El-Bakh wins Qatar's first Olympic gold

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.