Chief Minister orders competing drainage project in cities' low-laying areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for completing a drainage project in low-lying areas on an emergent basis, keeping in view rains in Lahore, Faisalabad and other cities.

The CM directed the commissioners of the divisional administrations and WASA officials to utilise all-out resources for improving drainage facility in low-lying areas.

He said that all necessary machinery should be utilized for ensuring completing the drainage work in minimum possible time. He asked WASA officials and administrative officers to complete the drainage work under their supervision.

He ordered for ensuring implementation of the water drainage plans and keeping traffic flow smooth through effective traffic management. He said that citizens should not face any traffic difficulties.

Usman Buzdar ordered the officials concerned to submit a report to the CM office after completing the project.