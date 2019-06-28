UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Orders Crackdown Against Those Creating Artificial Price-hike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:20 PM

Chief Minister orders crackdown against those creating artificial price-hike

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday directed to initiate crackdown against the elements responsible for creating artificial price-hike in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday directed to initiate crackdown against the elements responsible for creating artificial price-hike in the province.

He said that effective measures should be adopted for stabilizing the prices of essential items and stern action should be initiated against those responsible for creating artificial price-hike.

While issuing directions to the cabinet sub-committee for price control, the chief minister made it clear that artificial increase in the prices of essential items would not be tolerated.

Availability of food items, according to their fixed prices, was the responsibility of the administration, he added.

He directed that deputy commissioners should vigilantly monitor the prices of essential items and their prices should also be regularly monitored in Sunday bazaars.

Those who were looting the people through artificial price-hike did not deserve any leniency, he added.

He said the administrative officers should go in the field and proactively perform their duties to provide substantiate relief to the people. The masses could not be left at the mercy of illegal profiteers, he added.

The chief minister also directed to speed up action against illegal profiteers and hoarders and reiterated that public interest was most supreme.

The PTI government had a full understanding of public problems and the government was taking every possible step so that the relief could be provided to the people, he mentioned.

Every possible step would be taken to provide essential items at fixed prices to the common man, concluded the chief minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Man Price Sunday Government Cabinet Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

First Transaction Using INSTEX Already Carried Out ..

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan can better connect Central and South A ..

2 minutes ago

Juncker Photographed Playing Grand Piano on G20 Si ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker urges exploring new mark ..

2 minutes ago

DMC-South Council approves budget for FY2019-2020

6 minutes ago

PIA management takes notice of activation of emerg ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.