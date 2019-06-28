Chief Minister orders crackdown against those creating artificial price-hike

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday directed to initiate crackdown against the elements responsible for creating artificial price-hike in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday directed to initiate crackdown against the elements responsible for creating artificial price-hike in the province.

He said that effective measures should be adopted for stabilizing the prices of essential items and stern action should be initiated against those responsible for creating artificial price-hike.

While issuing directions to the cabinet sub-committee for price control, the chief minister made it clear that artificial increase in the prices of essential items would not be tolerated.

Availability of food items, according to their fixed prices, was the responsibility of the administration, he added.

He directed that deputy commissioners should vigilantly monitor the prices of essential items and their prices should also be regularly monitored in Sunday bazaars.

Those who were looting the people through artificial price-hike did not deserve any leniency, he added.

He said the administrative officers should go in the field and proactively perform their duties to provide substantiate relief to the people. The masses could not be left at the mercy of illegal profiteers, he added.

The chief minister also directed to speed up action against illegal profiteers and hoarders and reiterated that public interest was most supreme.

The PTI government had a full understanding of public problems and the government was taking every possible step so that the relief could be provided to the people, he mentioned.

Every possible step would be taken to provide essential items at fixed prices to the common man, concluded the chief minister.