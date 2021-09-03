Chief Minister orders crackdown on artificial price-hike

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for launching a crackdown on those involved in artificial price-hike and directed the provincial price control committees to take necessary steps against hoarders and illegal profiteers in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for launching a crackdown on those involved in artificial price-hike and directed the provincial price control committees to take necessary steps against hoarders and illegal profiteers in the province.

In a statement, the CM directed the administration to actively work for providing substantial relief to the public. The DCs should personally monitor the price control steps and quality, as well as prices of essential items be regularly monitored in Sunday bazaars, he added.

The provincial cabinet committee for price control should ensure that essential items were available at fixed rates and action be initiated against those involved in artificial price hike, the CM added.

People could not be left at the mercy of profiteers, and the profiteering mafia would not be allowed to act at will, he stressed. The government would fully protect the interests of the common man and every possible step would be taken to give relief to masses, he affirmed.

Necessary administrative steps would be taken to stabilise prices of essential items and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard. An illegal increase in the prices of essential items would not be tolerated, concluded the CM.