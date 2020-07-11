(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Saturday ordered Chief Secretary to constitute a fact finding enquiry team to investigate the recently surfaced alleged audiotape of Ajmal Wazir, former advisor to the Chief Minister for Information and public relations KP.

The Chief Minister took a notice of the audio tape leakage and directed the Chief Secretary KP to process a case for fact finding committee to probe it, said an official letter.

The Chief Minister KP has relieved and denotified Ajmal Wazir as CM Advisor for Information and public relations and awarded the portfolio to Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to CM for Local Government and Rural Development. Kamran Bangash will look after the portfolio of both departments.