UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Orders Enquiry Of Ajmal Wazir's Alleged Audiotape Leakage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 03:57 PM

Chief Minister orders enquiry of Ajmal Wazir's alleged audiotape leakage

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Saturday ordered Chief Secretary to constitute a fact finding enquiry team to investigate the recently surfaced alleged audiotape of Ajmal Wazir, former advisor to the Chief Minister for Information and public relations KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Saturday ordered Chief Secretary to constitute a fact finding enquiry team to investigate the recently surfaced alleged audiotape of Ajmal Wazir, former advisor to the Chief Minister for Information and public relations KP.

The Chief Minister took a notice of the audio tape leakage and directed the Chief Secretary KP to process a case for fact finding committee to probe it, said an official letter.

The Chief Minister KP has relieved and denotified Ajmal Wazir as CM Advisor for Information and public relations and awarded the portfolio to Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to CM for Local Government and Rural Development. Kamran Bangash will look after the portfolio of both departments.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

Two killed, four hurt as roof of house caved in

4 minutes ago

28% reduction witnesses in COVID patients on oxyge ..

4 minutes ago

Minister calls for creating awareness about family ..

4 minutes ago

Police video case: JIC records statement of three ..

8 minutes ago

New COVID-19 Clusters Detected at US Military Base ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange to return to Standard Oper ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.