Chief Minister orders ensuring availability of sugar at fixed rate

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration to ensure smooth supply of all commodities in Ramazan bazaars as well as markets and take every possible step to ensure availability of sugar at the fixed price.

He presided over a meeting at the CM Office on Saturday to review prices and availability of flour, sugar and other daily-use items in the market. He said that no one would be allowed to exploit the common man.

The chief minister said that there were some problems in supply of commodities, but now the situation was getting better.

He said that commodities should be made available to the common man at fixed prices.

The meeting was briefed about the price control mechanism. The chief minister ordered for making price control mechanism more effective and said that inflation was an important issue which demanded special attention.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary food, Secretary Industries, Cane Commissioner, DG Industries and other officers concerned were also present.