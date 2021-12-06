Chief Minister orders expediting investigation into lynching case

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for expediting the investigation into the Sialkot lynching case as 131 accused have been apprehended so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for expediting the investigation into the Sialkot lynching case as 131 accused have been apprehended so far.

According to the police spokesperson on Monday, the CM Punjab and IG were continually monitoring the investigations and the secretary prosecution department had been tasked by CM to supervise the case prosecution.

The identification of those involved in torture and instigating the attack was in progress as 26 main culprits had been identified during the police investigation, he added.