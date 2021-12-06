UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Orders Expediting Investigation Into Lynching Case

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:24 PM

Chief Minister orders expediting investigation into lynching case

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for expediting the investigation into the Sialkot lynching case as 131 accused have been apprehended so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for expediting the investigation into the Sialkot lynching case as 131 accused have been apprehended so far.

According to the police spokesperson on Monday, the CM Punjab and IG were continually monitoring the investigations and the secretary prosecution department had been tasked by CM to supervise the case prosecution.

The identification of those involved in torture and instigating the attack was in progress as 26 main culprits had been identified during the police investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Chief Minister Police Punjab Progress Sialkot Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Free poultry training course from Dec 13

Free poultry training course from Dec 13

4 minutes ago
 Buzdar seeks report from CCPO Lahore

Buzdar seeks report from CCPO Lahore

5 minutes ago
 Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament from Tuesday

Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament from Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Six drug peddlers held with narcotics:

Six drug peddlers held with narcotics:

5 minutes ago
 First Omicron case in Argentina

First Omicron case in Argentina

5 minutes ago
 US, UK, Canada Concerned by Tigrayans Arrested Wit ..

US, UK, Canada Concerned by Tigrayans Arrested Without Charge in Ethiopia - Stat ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.