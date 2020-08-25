Chief Minister orders foolproof Muharram security

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the police and law-enforcing agencies to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram, especially on Ashura day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the police and law-enforcing agencies to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram, especially on Ashura day.

During a meeting at Circuit House here on Tuesday, he said Muharram is a holy month for Muslims. However, some miscreants wanted to sabotage peace in this month. Therefore, tight and foolproof security arrangements are imperative to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants, he added.

He also directed the police and the administration to launch crackdown on delivery of hate speeches and sharing of hatred videos as such material would create panic and chaos in society.

He said that all citizens should follow code of ethics during Muharram. He also directed the police and local administration to perform their duties vigilantly and no negligence, lethargy and carelessness will be tolerated in this regard.

He said that all ministers have been made bound to supervise security arrangements in their respective Constituencies so that process of mourning processions and Muharram Majalis could complete in peaceful atmosphere.

He said that the government had taken strict steps against coronavirus pandemic due to which it has been overcome at maximum extent. However, negligence in this regard may cause its outbreak again. Therefore, people should adopt preventive measures and ensure implementation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly. People should join Majalis or processions by wearing facemasks and also ensure social distancing while performing Muharram rituals.

Provincial ministers Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Ajmal Cheema, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja and heads of various departments were also present.