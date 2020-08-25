UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Orders Foolproof Muharram Security

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:31 PM

Chief Minister orders foolproof Muharram security

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the police and law-enforcing agencies to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram, especially on Ashura day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the police and law-enforcing agencies to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram, especially on Ashura day.

During a meeting at Circuit House here on Tuesday, he said Muharram is a holy month for Muslims. However, some miscreants wanted to sabotage peace in this month. Therefore, tight and foolproof security arrangements are imperative to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants, he added.

He also directed the police and the administration to launch crackdown on delivery of hate speeches and sharing of hatred videos as such material would create panic and chaos in society.

He said that all citizens should follow code of ethics during Muharram. He also directed the police and local administration to perform their duties vigilantly and no negligence, lethargy and carelessness will be tolerated in this regard.

He said that all ministers have been made bound to supervise security arrangements in their respective Constituencies so that process of mourning processions and Muharram Majalis could complete in peaceful atmosphere.

He said that the government had taken strict steps against coronavirus pandemic due to which it has been overcome at maximum extent. However, negligence in this regard may cause its outbreak again. Therefore, people should adopt preventive measures and ensure implementation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly. People should join Majalis or processions by wearing facemasks and also ensure social distancing while performing Muharram rituals.

Provincial ministers Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Ajmal Cheema, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja and heads of various departments were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab May Muslim All Government Usman Buzdar Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

14 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

14 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

15 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

16 minutes ago

PES reviews arrangements for providing emergency c ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.