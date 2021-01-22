Chief Minister orders foolproof security, other arrangements during AMAN Exercise-21

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewing the arrangements of Multinational Maritime Exercise, AMAN-21 being hosted by Pakistan Navy directed all the civic bodies to give a festive kind of look to the city

This he said while presiding over a meeting here at CM House on Friday, said a statement.

The CM Sindh said "This is an honor to host AMAN-21 exercise to be participated by 46 countries, therefore all the arrangements, including repair, maintenance, paint works and installation of welcome neon signs should reflect best hospitality." The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Faisal Lodhi, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Local Govt Najam Shah, Administrator KMC Laiq Ahmed, DG KDA Nasir Abbas, MD Water board Asadullah Khan, Brigadier Faisal Nawaz of Rangers, representatives of Corps V, Cantonments and other concerned officers.

Pakistan Navy is hosting Multinational Maritime Exercise from February 11 to 16, 2021 in which over 46 countries would participate. "The main objective of the exercise is to enhance the positive image of Pakistan at global level," said the chief minister.

The theme of the event is `Together For Peace.' It may be noted that since 2007 Pakistan Navy has been hosting AMAN exercises in which ships, Active Command and Special Operations Forces (SOF) of America, Russia, China and UK Navies participate. "The chief minister said that the large number of participation from all over the world is testimony of Pakistan Navy being a well-respected and professional force at global and regional levels," said Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The chief minister said that the prevailing security and law & order situation in Karachi had improved.

He added that keeping in view the improved security environment, a number of foreign delegates were visiting Karachi frequently. "Traffic management during the exercise should also be made accordingly," he directed the police department.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed law enforcement agencies to maintain a favorable security environment and pleasant atmosphere during Exercise AMAN-21.

He also directed all the local bodies to carpet roads, where required, beautify roundabouts and paint footpaths.