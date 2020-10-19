Chief Minister orders for establishment of subsidized Sahulat Bazaars

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, subsidised Sahulat Bazaars have been set up in the provincial metropolis to sell flour and other essential items at notified rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ):On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, subsidised Sahulat Bazaars have been set up in the provincial metropolis to sell flour and other essential items at notified rates.

The CM directed Additional Chief Secretary (Local Government) Tahir Khursheed to immediately take steps for extending this facility to the whole of the province and Special Secretary Local Government has been deputed as focal person for the purpose.

In this regard, the CM stated that subsidized Sahulat Bazaars would provide relief to the masses and reiterated that protection of consumers' rights would be ensured. Any artificial increase in rates would not be tolerated, he warned.

ACS LG said that subsidised Sahulat Bazaars would soon start working in the rest of the districts.