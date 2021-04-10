UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Orders For Provision Of Sugar At Fixed Rates

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:26 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration to take strict measures for ensuring provision of sugar at fixed rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration to take strict measures for ensuring provision of sugar at fixed rates.

There is an abundant stock of sugar in the province and a declining trend in sugar prices was being witnessed, he said adding that a control room has been set up at the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary offices to monitor the supply of sugar and other essential items at fixed rates.

The CM said he would personally monitor the availability and prices of sugar and daily-use commodities by visiting Ramazan bazaars. Provincial ministers and secretaries would also submit their reports on daily basis after visiting bazaars.

Usman Buzdar said that the ex-mill price of sugar was fixed at Rs 80 per kg, whereas the market rate was Rs 85 per kg.

He said that sugar would be available at subsidised rate of Rs 65 per kg in Ramzaan Bazaars.

Under zero-tolerance policy, a crackdown was being successfully carried out against those who were creating artificial price-hike. Usman Buzdar vowed that inflation was a challenge, but the government was determined to curb it at any cost and no one would be allowed to exploit the poor.

He warned that increase in the prices of sugar, flour and other commodities would not be tolerated. He said that all-out measures would be taken to prevent the poor from effects of inflation, adding that initiatives taken by the government to eradicate price-hike were yielding results.

The chief minister announced that Ramazan bazaars would be set up in Punjab where daily-use items and commodities would be sold at 3-year-old prices.

