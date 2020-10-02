UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Orders Holding Of Revenue Kutchehries

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for holding of revenue public-service kutchehries for providing prompt relief to people as well as redress their grievances regarding revenue related matters.

The revenue kutchehries were being held for the first time in the province.

Usman Buzdar said that the officers concerned would remain present in the kutchehries from 10am to 3pm on the first working day of every month.

He said problems like correction of the record, issuance of the deed, registration of transfer deed, registry, income certificate, inspection of the record, issuance of domicile and other revenue related affairs would be resolved there. The DCs and other staff would also remain present in kutchehries.

The government would revamp the outdated system, Usman Buzdar added.

