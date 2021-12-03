UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Orders Inquiry Into Sialkot Factory Incident

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:14 PM

Chief Minister orders inquiry into Sialkot factory incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday took notice of the Sialkot factory incident, ordered for holding an inquiry into it and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday took notice of the Sialkot factory incident, ordered for holding an inquiry into it and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab.

He ordered for providing him with a comprehensive report and taking action against the elements who took the law into their hands.

It was a tragic incident and the government would take legal action against the law violators, added the CM.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Sialkot From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of persons with disabilities a prio ..

Rehabilitation of persons with disabilities a priority: Chief Minister

2 seconds ago
 CDA seal 17 commercial buildings at Ghauri Town

CDA seal 17 commercial buildings at Ghauri Town

6 seconds ago
 Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study ..

Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study

3 minutes ago
 US gained just 210,000 jobs in November, far short ..

US gained just 210,000 jobs in November, far short of estimates: govt

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

3 minutes ago
 UK, Estonian Military Arrive in Poland to Assist D ..

UK, Estonian Military Arrive in Poland to Assist Defense on Border With Belarus

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.