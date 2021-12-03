Chief Minister orders inquiry into Sialkot factory incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday took notice of the Sialkot factory incident, ordered for holding an inquiry into it and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday took notice of the Sialkot factory incident, ordered for holding an inquiry into it and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab.

He ordered for providing him with a comprehensive report and taking action against the elements who took the law into their hands.

It was a tragic incident and the government would take legal action against the law violators, added the CM.