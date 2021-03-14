Chief Minister orders judicial inquiry into student death in police custody

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has taken strict notice of mysterious death of a student in police custody.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Chief Minister had directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident and submit a report to him.

Police arrested seventh class student , Shahzeb from Warsak road when he failed to produce any identification documents and was detained at Gharbi Police Station.

However, Shahzeb was later found dead in mysterious circumstances in police custody.

The IGP was visited the concerned police station after the sad incident .

Chief Minister said that no one was above the law and strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for the death of the student after conducting an inquiry.

Police also arrested Moharar of the Gharbi Police Station.

He said that exemplary punishment would be given if police personnel were involved in the incident , adding justice would be provided to victim's family.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Kamran Bangash said that Chief Minister has ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragic incident that took place at Gharbi police station.

He said that Chief Minister was monitoring the entire incident himself.