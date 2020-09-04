Chief Minister orders launch of anti-dengue campaign

UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for launching an anti-dengue campaign across the province and expressed his concern over the surfacing of a polio case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for launching an anti-dengue campaign across the province and expressed his concern over the surfacing of a polio case.

The Health Department, as well the administration, will have to work hard for eradication of polio and dengue and the commissioners and deputy commissioners *(DCs) should monitor both these campaigns, he added.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office in which secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare gave a briefing about anti-dengue and anti-polio steps.

He ordered that the dengue surveillance plan should be implemented in letter and spirit and made it clear that he would personally monitor the steps taken in this regard.

"It is my mission to save the province from both the diseases and the line departments will have to work hard for the purpose," he added.

Special attention be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance and the teams should be available in the field daily, he said and added that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for eradication of polio and dengue have been devised in the light of the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

The implementation of the SOPs was necessary to achieve the targets, he added.

There was no room for any negligence and poor performance would not be tolerated, he said and warned that departmental action would be taken and accountability would be held over bad performance. The best performing staff would be encouraged, he added.

The CM said that anti-dengue work would be monitored daily and results would have to be shown by employing collective efforts to overcome polio virus.

Provincial ministers Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun, Pir Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, chief secretary, additional chief secretary, special member board of Revenue, commissioners of Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions attended the meeting. Other divisional commissioners participated through video link.

