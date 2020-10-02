UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Orders Plan For Repair, Maintenance Of Shrines

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:35 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for devising a master plan for repair and maintenance of shrines of Sufi saints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for devising a master plan for repair and maintenance of shrines of Sufi saints.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Friday, he discussed repair, maintenance and renovation projects of different shrines. He said that green-belts and a park would be developed around Data Darbar in Lahore.

The meeting decided to reserve the passageway for pedestrians and to ensure smooth flow of traffic around Data Darbar, the basement area will be reserved for parking. A lift would be installed along with the construction of 100 new toilets.

The meeting also deliberated on underground passageways for pedestrians near Data Darbar besides reviewing the project of repair and maintenance of Hazrat Baba Mouj Darya shrine.

The CM said that the new building of the shrine of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman will be completed with an amount of Rs 150 million and separate halls will be built for male and female devotees along with other amenities.

Similarly, the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan will be renovated with an amount of Rs 15 million. Along with it, religious tourism of shrines will also be introduced on a weekly basis, he said.

The expansion project of the shrine of Chakar-e-Azam Rind will be inaugurated soon and a one-day tour to Okara from Lahore will be started soon. The CM ordered to permanently transfer addicts to rehabilitation centres.

Director-General Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Tourism, Commissioner and DC Lahore and DG PHA attended the meeting.

