Chief Minister orders relief activities in flood-hit Rajanpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over human and financial losses due to flood in Rajanpur and directed the Dera Ghazi Khan commissioner to oversee the relief activities and all possible assistance should be provided to the affectees.

The chief minister ordered for ensuring provision of food to the affectees and medical aid should also be provided to them. He ordered for making arrangements to provide fodder to the livestock as well. The CM sought a report from the DG Khan commissioner about the human and financial losses in the region.