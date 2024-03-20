Chief Minister orders revision of stray dog policy

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, taking notice of the inhumane killing of stray dogs, has directed concerned authorities to review the current policy on their extermination.

He instructed the Municipal and Livestock Departments to develop an alternative policy.

A communication from the Chief Minister's Secretariat to the relevant departments highlights the ineffectiveness and cruelty of the current approach.

The directive emphasizes the need for collaboration among departments to devise and implement a humane alternative promptly. The new policy will focus on TNVR principles(Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Return).

The concerned departments are mandated to provide daily progress reports to the Chief Minister's Secretariat for monitoring and evaluation.