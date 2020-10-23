UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Orders Safety Arrangements In Highrise Buildings

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:22 PM

Chief Minister orders safety arrangements in highrise buildings

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Home Department for checking fire safety arrangements in highrise buildings, shopping malls and commercial plazas and a circular has also been issued to commissioners and the deputy commissioners (DCs) for a comprehensive survey

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Home Department for checking fire safety arrangements in highrise buildings, shopping malls and commercial plazas and a circular has also been issued to commissioners and the deputy commissioners (DCs) for a comprehensive survey.

Fire safety arrangements would be checked through survey teams consisting of additional deputy commissioners (revenue), district officer 1122, civil defence officer, district officer (industries) and the representative of housing department/development authorities.

The management of all such buildings would be bound to keep fire-safety equipment functional along with arrangements for safe emergency exit.

Similarly, the owners would also be responsible for the fire-fighting system and the administration concerned and civil defence officials would be bound for regular monitoring of fire-fighting arrangements and submission of reports to the CM office.

More Stories From Pakistan

