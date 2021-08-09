UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Orders Solving Problems Of Elderly Woman

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:09 PM

Chief Minister orders solving problems of elderly woman

An elderly woman and her grandson met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday and apprised him about their problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :An elderly woman and her grandson met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday and apprised him about their problems.

The CM gave a patient hearing and directed the staff to solve the problems.

The visiting woman thanked the CM and prayed for him.

The CM said that people of backward areas were near to his heart as he also belonged to such an area and knows the problems of people very well. "The public service brings me great satisfaction," he added.

