Chief Minister orders strict action against overcharging of transporters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered to strict action against transporters who are involved in overcharging on Eid days.

He directed officers of the transport department and administration to personally visit bus terminals and check transport fares.

He also directed provincial ministers to check transport fares.

CM Usman Buzdar said nobody would be allowed to fleece people on Eidul Azha. The staffs of the transport department in big and small cities had been directed to monitor transport fares and strict action would be taken against officers and officials who would show negligence in the performance of their duties.

The chief minister also took notice of malfunctioning water coolers and directed the officers concerned to make them functional immediately.

He said no dereliction would be tolerated in the provision of facilities for passengers of Metro Bus Service, adding that the chief minister also presided over a meeting of the Transport Department and Punjab Mass Transit Authority.

The matters of Metro Bus Services of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi were discussed in the meeting.

The CM was also briefed about completion phases of the Orange Line Metro Train. The chief minister directed immediate completion of the project keeping in view facilities of the public.

He directed immediate construction and repair of roads connecting the Orange Line Train Tract on Thokar Niaz Beg.

Provincial Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichhi, provincial adviser Salman Shah, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority, principal secretary to CM, secretary transport, commissioner Lahore Division, DG LDA and other concerning officers attended the meeting.

Decisions were also taken to construct and repair rural roads in province under "Naya Pakistan and Manzlian Aasan Program".

CM Usman Buzdar said the first phase of construction and restoration of rural roads would start at a cost of Rs15 billion. More funds have been earmarked for repair and construction of roads in less developed cities.

A provincial steering committee has been constituted to look after standard and ensure timely completion of roads.

He said first phase of the programme would be completed by December 31 and the second phase would start in January 2020.